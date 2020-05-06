19 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, aggregate touches 692

As many as 19 new cases of COVID- 19 have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 692, health department said on Wednesday. "19 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon... Till date 692 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed.

This includes 29 deaths and 345 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation report. Thirteen out of 19 new cases are from Badami in Bagalakote district.

Except one with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), rest are contacts of a patient that earlier tested positive. The remaining cases include three from Dakshina Kannada district, two from Bengaluru urban and one from Kalbauragi.

These are contacts of patients who had tested positive. While 10 cases are men, nine are women.