Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia warns on COVID-19 poverty setback as regional elections postponed

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:51 IST
Indonesia warns on COVID-19 poverty setback as regional elections postponed
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

COVID-19 has set Indonesia's poverty eradication efforts back by a decade, its finance minister said on Wednesday, after regional elections were postponed amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told parliament 2 million people had lost their jobs in the last six weeks in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. "All of our achievement in reducing the poverty rate between 2011 to 2020 is reversed," Indrawati said.

Indonesia's poverty rate was 12.36% in 2011, with nearly 30 million people considered poor. The rate was 9.22% in September last year, with 24.79 million people counted as poor. Indonesia expects economic growth this year could slow to 2.3%, down from 5.02% last year, or under the government's worst-case scenario contract -0.4%.

Indrawati said authorities expected cases of the coronavirus to peak in late May and taper off in the following month if the country was successful in avoiding a second wave. Despite an official ban on 'mudik', the annual exodus at the end of Ramadan, which this year falls in late May, many have since returned to their hometowns and villages across the country.

"It turns out preventing people from going back to home villages is nearly impossible," said Indrawati, referring to fears travelers from the capital could spread the virus. The government has appeared optimistic about trying to revive economic activity, but Indrawati said these decisions would be based on how well Indonesia manages to flatten the epidemiological curve in the coming weeks.

President Joko Widodo on Wednesday ordered his cabinet to use "whatever means" necessary to ensure Indonesia's infection curve of the coronavirus outbreak goes down in May, to reach a low in cases by July. Regional elections, a huge logistical undertaking in an archipelago of more than 260 million people that were scheduled to run in September, has been officially postponed because of the coronavirus.

Widodo signed a presidential decree late on Tuesday to delay the elections until at least the end of the year. Indonesia reported on Wednesday 23 more people had died after contracting COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian nation, taking the number of deaths from the respiratory disease the coronavirus causes to 895, the highest death toll in East Asia outside China.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ancient mill rises as Britain bakes at home

Shipton Mill, which was milling flour when the Normans conquered England nearly a thousand years ago, has seen a rare boon from the novel coronavirus outbreak - soaring demand for its organic flour from a new generation of locked-down home ...

Putin's rating dips to low, but poll shows rising support for extending rule

Russian President Vladimir Putins approval rating has slipped to its lowest level in more than two decades amid the coronavirus crisis, even as support for his plan to extend his rule for years ahead has risen, a poll showed on Wednesday.Th...

Delhi govt orders release of quarantined Tablighi members, those needed in Markaz case to be handed over to police

The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered release of 4,000 Tablighi members who have completed their required quarantine period in centres in the national capital, sources said. Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order which also ...

New York Times warns of ad sales drop after upbeat first-quarter results

The New York Times Co warned of a steep fall in advertising sales in the current quarter after beating Wall Streets profit and revenue estimates on Wednesday, as it added more subscribers in a period dominated by heavy news coverage around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020