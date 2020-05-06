Maharashtra: Nurse returns home after a month, says treating COVID-19 patients is difficult

Treating coronavirus patients is a difficult task, said a nurse here on Wednesday, who returned home after working for a month in COVID-19 ward at a hospital.

"It is quite difficult to treat COVID-19 patients. Wearing PPE kits is painful. Most patients feel that they are kept in hospital unnecessarily. They get irritated and demand unnecessary things," said Radhika Vinchurkar, the nurse at COVID-19 ward of a hospital in Nagpur.

According to the official data, a total of 15,525 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra including 617 deaths. The number of COVID-19 active cases has risen to 33,514 with 1,694 deaths in India so far. (ANI)