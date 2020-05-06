Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey says starting new phase in battle against coronavirus -minister

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:44 IST
Turkey says starting new phase in battle against coronavirus -minister

Turkey has entered a new phase in the battle against coronavirus in which it aims to eliminate the disease, reopen businesses and set new social behaviour guidelines to prevent any resurgence of the outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

The government will publish guidance for businesses to ensure coronavirus remains contained when they open next week, Koca told a news conference. It will also increase testing capacity and continue contact tracing efforts.

Turks should wear masks and be mindful of social distance in public, Koca added.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre raps W Bengal over COVID response: 'Low testing, high mortality, lockdown violations'

The Centre Wednesday rapped the West Bengal government over its COVID-19 management which it said is characterised by a very low rate of testing and high mortality, coupled with lockdown violations like overcrowding in markets, people playi...

European ethanol makers fear influx from U.S. and Brazil

An influx of cheap U.S. and Brazilian ethanol threatens Europes producers as businesses resume operations, companies have told the European Commission, urging it to act to protect an industry reeling from depressed demand. Sharp falls in dr...

Vici Gaming open with decisive win at Road to Rio - Asia

Vici Gaming kicked off the ESL One Road to Rio - Asia event Wednesday with a decisive victory against Lucid Dream in Group A action. VG followed up a 16-9 win on Mirage with a 16-3 win on Nuke. Also in Group A, TIGER swept Beyond Esports wi...

Danish malls and restaurants to reopen next as virus lockdown eases

Danish shopping malls, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to open next Monday and older children will return to school in the second phase of Denmarks reopening from its coronavirus lockdown, under a government proposal set to be debated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020