Turkey says starting new phase in battle against coronavirus -minister

Turkey has entered a new phase in the battle against coronavirus in which it aims to eliminate the disease, reopen businesses and set new social behaviour guidelines to prevent any resurgence of the outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

The government will publish guidance for businesses to ensure coronavirus remains contained when they open next week, Koca told a news conference. It will also increase testing capacity and continue contact tracing efforts.

Turks should wear masks and be mindful of social distance in public, Koca added.