PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:12 IST
Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case; locals concerned over 'low number of tests'

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, keeping the tally of COVID-19 cases in district Gautam Buddh Nagar at 192, according to officials. Also, no patients were discharged on Wednesday, they said.

So far, 109 of the 192 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their treatment, leaving 83 active cases in the district, they added. "Total 3,809 samples have been collected in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the COVID-19 test so far, of which 192 have resulted in positive," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Currently, 412 people are in institution-quarantine, he said. Meanwhile, locals resented the "low number of testing” being done in Gautam Buddh Nagar and hoped more tests would be done to identify the people infected with coronavirus.

According to official statistics shared with the press, no sample for COVID-19 test was collected between May 4 and May 5. On both the days, the total number of samples collected till evening were 3,722, which rose to 3,809 on Wednesday.  A representative of residents in Sector 76 society claimed 10 people in his society got quarantined around a fortnight ago but their COVID-19 test results were still awaited.

"They were initially under institutional quarantine for about 14 days and later were put in home quarantine. They are still awaiting their COVID-19 test result," he claimed, lamenting the number of tests was also low. Another representative of residents from a nearby society cited official statistics to say less than 300 tests have been done in a week in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"More tests should be done and officials should also focus on random sampling especially at places that continue to witness crowds even during lockdown, like the Sabzi Mandi in Sector 82," he added..

