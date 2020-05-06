Ahmedabad pvt hospitals to be told to open or lose licence

The Ahmedabad civic body willissue notices to private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes,asking them to open facilities within 48 hours or loselicence, an official said on Wednesday

The Ahmdabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also decidedto designate nine private hospitals with aggregate capacity of1,000 beds as COVID hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act,an official said

"Private clinics/nursing homes/hospitals to be issuednotices to open their clinics within 48 hours and be notifiedthat they will lose their licences otherwise," said AdditionalChief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed tomonitor works related to coronavirus in the city.