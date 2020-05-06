Left Menu
Iceland close to full recovery from virus outbreak says government

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:34 IST
Iceland has all but eliminated the coronavirus outbreak as 97% of infected patients have recovered and only two new cases have been confirmed in the last week, the Icelandic government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have been pleasantly surprised to see a very fast deceleration of the pandemic in Iceland. However, it is extremely important to remain vigilant and minimize the risk of a renewed outbreak," said the country's chief epidemiologist, Thorolfur Gudnason.

