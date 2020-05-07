Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump asks Justice Department to look into meat price disparities

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 04:15 IST
Trump asks Justice Department to look into meat price disparities

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had urged the Justice Department to look into allegations that the meatpacking industry broke antitrust law because the price that slaughterhouses pay farmers for animals had dropped even as meat prices rose.

"I've asked the Justice Department to look into it. ... I've asked them to take a very serious look into it, because it shouldn't be happening that way and we want to protect our farmers," the president told reporters at a White House event attended by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. "Are they dealing with each other? What's going on?" the president asked.

With the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 70,000 Americans, a number of large meat-processing plants have shut down because of infected workers. The result has been fewer markets to which to sell livestock and higher prices for meat. Trump issued an executive order last week labeling meatpacking plants "critical infrastructure" that must stay open.

Still, the supply shortage has led retailers Costco Wholesale Corp and Kroger Co to limit meat purchases and Wendy's Co to announce on Wednesday it would focus on marketing chicken, having taken its signature hamburgers off the menu at some restaurants. Perdue told reporters that U.S. meatpacking plants shut down because of coronavirus outbreaks would be fully back in production in a week to 10 days.

The agriculture secretary said in April the agency would investigate diverging prices for cattle and beef during the outbreak. He expanded a probe into the market that USDA began last year after beef prices paid by wholesalers soared and cattle prices paid to farmers tanked when a fire shut a Tyson Foods Inc slaughterhouse. Unions have been calling for companies to provide more protective gear for slaughterhouse workers and ensure daily coronavirus testing.

Cattle producers complained that profits for meat processors like Tyson, Cargill Inc, JBS USA and National Beef Packing Co climbed during the pandemic as cattle prices have dropped due to closures of slaughterhouses. "I’m glad outsiders are finally seeing the issues that the cattle industry has been dealing with for a long time," said Lee Reichmuth, a Nebraska cattle producer and board member for the United States Cattlemen’s Association.

Asked about price-fixing allegations, Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan said that "the assertions lack merit, and we are confident in our efforts to maintain market integrity and conduct ethical business." Tyson had no immediate comment, while JBS USA and National Beef Packing did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Duchess Kate launches photo project to capture lockdown Britain

Kate, Britains Duchess of Cambridge, launched a project on Thursday to encourage Britons to submit pictures of their current daily lives and the work of Helpers and Heroes to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown. The Hol...

How lax rules, missed warnings led to Japan's second coronavirus cruise-ship hot spot

Seven days before Japan quarantined a cruise ship near Tokyo early this year, in what became one of the first coronavirus hot spots outside China, another cruise ship docked in southern Japan.For the next five weeks, as the virus took hold ...

Trump says he did not wear mask at Honeywell facility after consulting CEO

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not wear a mask during a tour on Tuesday of a Honeywell International Inc factory in Arizona after consulting the companys chief executive, despite requirements at the plant that workers ...

Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg

Facebook Incs new content oversight board will include a former prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and several constitutional law experts and rights advocates among its first 20 members, the company announced on Wednesday. The ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020