Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand could restart professional sport within days - minister

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 07-05-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 08:23 IST
New Zealand could restart professional sport within days - minister

New Zealand could approve the restart of professional sport as early as next week when authorities decide whether to ease coronavirus restrictions further, the sport ministry said on Thursday. Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said professional sports would be able to resume domestically when the country lowers its COVID-19 alert level down a notch.

New Zealand is to decide on Monday whether the country will move from 'Level 3' to 'Level 2'. "Moving to Alert Level 2 continues to expand the opportunities for sport and recreation and reintroduces the opportunity for competitive sport – both at a local and professional level," Robertson said in a statement.

"Obviously, the paramount concern is that a return to competitive sport is done safely." The announcement will give New Zealand hope of becoming the world's first major rugby nation to resume playing the sport at an elite level.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said it was "thrilled", and had plans for 10 rounds of domestic games for the country's five Super Rugby teams, who have been idle since the season was suspended in March. "The five teams will play each other home and away over 10 weeks, with two matches every weekend. All matches will be played in closed stadiums," NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said in a statement.

"Kiwi rugby fans love the local ... Super Rugby derbies, and they will now have 10 consecutive rounds to enjoy." The domestic matches have the backing of Super Rugby governing body SANZAAR, which includes partner unions from Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

NZR's Robinson added that a decision on whether New Zealand could host scheduled tests in July against Wales and Scotland would be made within the next two weeks. Compared to the United States and countries in Europe, New Zealand has been relatively successful in containing COVID-19, recording less than 1,500 infections and 21 deaths.

Infection rates plunged in recent weeks after authorities installed one of the world's strictest lockdowns. New Zealand lowered its COVID-19 alert status to Level 3 from Level 4 last week, allowing more freedom of movement and some 400,000 people to return to work.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood

Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than even bulls had imagined, while U.S. bond investors were still daunted by the staggering amount of new debt set to be sold in coming weeks.Beijing rep...

Alert Level 2 to see more activity open up in NZ: PM Jacinda Ardern

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesnt bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.Every alert level to f...

Dybala gets coronavirus all-clear but Torino player tests positive

Juventus star Paulo Dybala revealed that he has been given the all-clear six weeks after contracting coronavirus, but Serie A rivals Torino confirmed that one of their players had tested positive. Many people talked in the past weeks ... bu...

German football has 'enormous responsibility', says Neuer ahead of May 15 restart

Germany captain Manuel Neuer says Bundesliga footballers have an enormous responsibility after the league announced it will restart from May 15, having been granted permission to resume from Angela Merkels government. The German Football Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020