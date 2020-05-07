Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF disburses US$739 million to support Kenya's response to COVID-19

The IMF is in close contact with the Kenyan authorities and stands ready to provide policy advice and further support, as needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:28 IST
IMF disburses US$739 million to support Kenya's response to COVID-19
This will help to meet Kenya’s urgent balance of payments need stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

The IMF approved the disbursement of US$739 million to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility to support the authorities' response to the COVID-19 pandemic; The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a serious toll on the Kenyan economy, significantly reducing growth, creating fiscal and external financing needs; It is important that the authorities resume their fiscal consolidation plans to reduce macroeconomic vulnerabilities once the crisis abates.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved the disbursement of SDR542.8 million (100 percent of quota, about US$739 million) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). This will help to meet Kenya's urgent balance of payments need stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of COVID-19 on the Kenyan economy will be severe. It will act through both global and domestic channels, and downside risks remain large. While the authorities have taken decisive action to respond to the pandemic's health and economic impacts, the sudden shock has left Kenya with significant fiscal and external financing needs. Authorities have committed to resume their fiscal consolidation plans once the crisis abates to reduce debt vulnerabilities.

The RCF will help the authorities to address those needs. It will allow them to maintain an adequate level of international reserves and help provide the budget financing needed to respond to the pandemic.

The IMF is in close contact with the Kenyan authorities and stands ready to provide policy advice and further support, as needed.

At the conclusion of the Board discussion, Mr Tao Zhang, Deputy managing Director and Acting Chair stated:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has delivered a large economic shock to Kenya. The pandemic has impacted nearly all facets of the economy—particularly tourism, transport, and trade—and led to an urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs.

"Emergency financing under the RCF will deliver liquidity support to help Kenya cover its balance of payments gap this year. It will provide much-needed resources for fiscal interventions to safeguard public health and support households and firms affected by the crisis. It will also catalyze necessary financing from other donors.

"A pause in the authorities' fiscal consolidation plans to accommodate COVID-19-related measures is appropriate. These measures should be temporary and well-targeted. Once the crisis abates, it is critical that the authorities resume their pursuit of a growth-friendly medium-term fiscal adjustment, including raising revenues as a share of GDP, to reduce debt vulnerabilities.

"The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has taken various measures to maintain sufficient liquidity in the financial sector. It should continue to stand ready to further support the economy and the financial sector's health, as necessary while ensuring that policy decisions are data-driven. The CBK should also continue to allow the exchange rate to act as a shock absorber.

"To ensure that COVID-19 related resources are used for their intended purpose, the authorities plan to conduct independent post-crisis auditing of COVID-19 related expenditures and publish the results."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak foreign services officer in Ukraine sacked over sexual harassment charges

A foreign services officer in Pakistan, who was posted in Ukraine, has been sacked after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a local worker. Waqar Ahmad, a grade 18 officer of the Foreign Services of Pakistan, was posted as First Secr...

Belarus strips Russian reporters of accreditation amid virus

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus has stripped two Russian journalists of accreditation after reports about the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country, the ministrys spokesman said Wednesday. Reporter Alexei Kruchinin and cameraman Serge...

Trial begins over Norwegian mosque attack

A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque with firearms with the intention to kill as many Muslims as possible, appeared in court Thursday, charged with murder and terror. Philip Manshaus appeared ...

Deepest condolences to bereaved families: Mohammad Kaif on Vizag gas leak tragedy

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the gas leakage incident in Visakhapatnam. The batsman also said that he spent two Ranji Trophy seasons in Vishakapatnam and the cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020