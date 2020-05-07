Australian Rules-AFL investigating Crows players for breach of training protocol

The Australian Football League (AFL) is investigating a potential breach of training protocols by Adelaide Crows players, The Age has reported. Sixteen Adelaide players returning from different parts of the country we're supposed to be quarantined for 14 days at the Novotel Barossa Valley Resort but were spotted flouting social distancing rules by training in a group on a golf course.

While it is legal to train in groups of 10 in South Australia, the AFL has restricted training to pairs and informed clubs that players would need to adhere to protocols if the competition is to resume amid the coronavirus outbreak. "The AFL is investigating the reported breach of our protocols that are in place to protect the health and wellbeing of players, staff and the wider community," AFL spokesperson told the Age.

The Crows' head of football Adam Kelly said players were informed to train in line with the AFL's protocols but that may not have happened "for the entirety of a skills session". "Players were told to complete any training in accordance with current AFL training protocols, which include not training in more than pairs and at all times maintaining social distancing while staying at the facility," Kelly said in a statement https://www.afc.com.au/news/689553/club-statement.

"It appears this may not have happened for the entirety of a skills session and we are in the process of gathering the facts and liaising with the AFL."