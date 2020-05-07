Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Williams says safety first but F1 teams must race to survive

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:17 IST
Motor racing-Williams says safety first but F1 teams must race to survive

Williams will put safety first even though the team is one of several whose survival depends on Formula One starting racing again, deputy principal Claire Williams said. Speaking on a Sky Sports 'vodcast' with drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, Williams made clear the coronavirus pandemic posed an existential threat.

The Liberty Media-owned sport hopes to start its delayed 2020 season with two grands prix in Austria in July. "It is scary that you could not just lose one or two teams, but an awful lot of teams if you don't get back racing," she said. "The financial model we have in our sport is that we are all so reliant upon the money we receive from the results in the constructors' championship."

Once-dominant family-run Williams finished last in 2019, scoring just one point, and are one of the more vulnerable teams on the starting grid although Formula One is their core business. Williams said she had to balance "the need to go back racing in order to ensure your team's survival against the very important reality of ensuring that your people remain safe."

"For me, at the end of the day my people are always going to win out," she added. "I certainly hope that doesn't cost us our team, but the safety of our people, whether that be returning them to work at Grove, or asking them to travel, is going to be absolutely paramount." Formula One managing director Ross Brawn this week outlined plans for going back to racing, with health checks and isolation in the paddock, and believed the sport could provide a safe environment.

"Everybody will be tested and will have a clearance before they even go into the paddock, and then every two days they'll be tested whilst in the paddock and that will be with an authorised authority and consistent," he said. "We'll have restrictions on how people move around, We cannot socially distance a team, we cannot have staff socially-distanced," he said. "So we have to create an environment that, within itself is effectively a small bubble of isolation.

"And the teams will stay within their own groups. They won't mingle with other teams, and they'll stay at their own hotels."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as PayPal outlook, China data fuel recovery hopes

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors were encouraged by PayPals outlook and an unexpected rise in Chinese exports, which raised hopes of an economic recovery. The payments processor rose 11.8, providing the biggest boost to the SP 50...

Less than a million African tested for COVID-19

Around 850,000 people across Africa population 1.3 billion have been tested for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Thats according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Director John Nkengasong again tells report...

SpiceJet operates two cargo flights to Cambodia carrying 25 tonnes of medical supplies

SpiceJet said it operated two freighter flights from Mumbai to Phnom Penh in Cambodia on Thursday carrying around 25 tonnes of critical medical supplies. Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, We are happy to announce ...

Israeli parliament nominates Netanyahu to form new government

The Israeli parliament formally nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to form a new coalition government despite his upcoming trial on corruption charges, bringing him closer to a fifth term after more than a year of polit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020