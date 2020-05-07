Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy's PPE certified by INMAS to be used in clinical COVID situations

Shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is of serious concern as it imperils the well-being and availability of the Healthcare Workforce, apart from adversely impacting their security and morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:24 IST
Indian Navy's PPE certified by INMAS to be used in clinical COVID situations
The Indian Navy has risen to this challenge of making available this critical resource in the fight against COVID. Image Credit: ANI

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) designed and produced by Indian Navy has been tested by INMAS (Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences) Delhi, a DRDO organization tasked with the testing and certification of PPE and is certified to be mass-produced and used in clinical COVID situations.

Shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is of serious concern as it imperils the well-being and availability of the Healthcare Workforce, apart from adversely impacting their security and morale.

The PPE is required to meet stringent criteria on testing and the benchmarks of the same are set by the ICMR and the MoHFW.

The Indian Navy has risen to this challenge of making available this critical resource in the fight against COVID. A team formed by the Innovation Cell, Institute of Naval Medicine, Mumbai and the Naval Dockyard Mumbai collaborated to design and produce PPE. The PPE has been tested by INMAS (Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences) Delhi, a DRDO organization tasked with the testing and certification of PPE.

The PPE passed with 6/6 Synthetic blood penetration resistance test pressure. (GoI mandate minimum 3/6 and above level as per ISO 16603 standard) and is thus certified to be mass-produced and used in clinical COVID situations.

The outstanding features of the PPE are its simple, innovative and cost-effective design; thus it can be made by basic gown manufacturing facilities. The PPE is noteworthy for the innovative choice of fabric used, which gives the PPE its 'breathability' and penetration resistance rendering it both comfortable and safe for the user.

The cost of this PPE is significantly lower than those commercially available.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Getafe offer fans free season tickets for next campaign

Spanish La Liga side Getafe will offer all season ticket holders free passes for the entirety of the next campaign to mitigate for the disruption of this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clubs president Angel Torres has said. Next y...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 930pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

Oppn spread rumours on Karnataka, is silent on Cong-ruled Punjab: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday charged the opposition with spreading rumours that BJP-ruled Karnataka had sought cancellation of trains ferrying away migrant workers while remaining silent on not a single Shramik ...

Life of Middle-aged people may become more stressful compared to 90s: Study

Life may become more stressful majorly for middle-aged people than it was in the 1990s.The reasearchers reached to this analysis even before the novel coronavirus started sweeping the globe. A team of researchers led by Penn State found tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020