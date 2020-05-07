15 new coronavirus cases reported in Telangana
Fifteen new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday while 45 patients have been cured/discharged today, according to the bulletin of the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:36 IST
The state's COVID-19 count has climbed to 1,122 including 693 cured/discharged. 29 people in the state have died due to the deadly virus.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has extended the lockdown in the state to May 29 in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)
