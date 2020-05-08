Kenya provides training to health volunteers to support COVID-19 response plan
The counties of Samburu, Lamu & Kirinyaga among others are gearing up the effort to support the National COVID-19 response plan by training community health volunteers on infection & control interventions against COVID-19 & UHC as well.
(With Inputs from APO)
