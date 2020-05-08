Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR allows Jodhpur hospital to conduct plasma therapy trials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:22 IST
ICMR allows Jodhpur hospital to conduct plasma therapy trials

The Indian Council of Medical Research has allowed Government Medical College, Jodhpur, to try treating COVID-19 infected patients with plasma therapy, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday. With the ICMR approval for GMC Jodhpur, treatment can now be done through plasma therapy in two government and one private medical institute in the state, the minister said.

Sharma said Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer and Udaipur Medical Colleges have also been instructed to seek permission from ICMR for plasma therapy trials. He said plasma therapy will help in reducing novel coronavirus-induced mortality in the state.

The death rate due to coronavirus in the state is 2.79 per cent. The state has reported 3,491 COVID-19 positive so far, of which 1,916 have been cured, while 1,620 have been discharged from hospitals, the health minister said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish unemployment hits record 28% in wake of coronavirus

Irelands unemployment rate shot up to 28.2 at the end of April including those receiving emergency jobless benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highest rate on record, and up from just 4.8 two months ago, the statistics office said...

Around 100 Russian central bank employees diagnosed with coronavirus - governor

Around 100 employees of the Russian central bank have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, most of them in Moscow.Russia has reported 187,859 cases of the virus and 1,723 deaths....

SCBA's committee suspends bar body’s Secretary Ashok Arora

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA suspended its Secretary Ashok Arora with immediate effect on Friday in a meeting held through online conference, an SCBA official said. The suspension came a day after Arora ...

Father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery

Georgia authorities charged a white father and son with murder and put them in jail in the February shooting death of a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighbourhood. The charges Thursday came more ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020