ICMR allows Jodhpur hospital to conduct plasma therapy trials

The Indian Council of Medical Research has allowed Government Medical College, Jodhpur, to try treating COVID-19 infected patients with plasma therapy, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday. With the ICMR approval for GMC Jodhpur, treatment can now be done through plasma therapy in two government and one private medical institute in the state, the minister said.

Sharma said Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer and Udaipur Medical Colleges have also been instructed to seek permission from ICMR for plasma therapy trials. He said plasma therapy will help in reducing novel coronavirus-induced mortality in the state.

The death rate due to coronavirus in the state is 2.79 per cent. The state has reported 3,491 COVID-19 positive so far, of which 1,916 have been cured, while 1,620 have been discharged from hospitals, the health minister said.