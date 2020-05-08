Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two-month-old boy recovers from COVID-19 infection in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:49 IST
Two-month-old boy recovers from COVID-19 infection in Indore

A two-month-old boy, who had tested COVID-19 positive, has returned home from a private hospital here after recovery, a doctor said on Friday. Talking to PTI, Rashmi Shad, a senior paediatrician at Choithram Hospital in the city, said the child was discharged on Wednesday.

"The two-month-old baby was admitted to our hospital on May 1 after testing COVID-19 positive. At that time he had problem in breathing and also had a fever," she said. "As the child has good immunity, the medicines showed the effect quickly. In two consecutive post-treatment tests, he tested COVID-19 negative and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday," she added.

Shad said that as the infant needed mother's care, she breastfed him at the hospital after wearing a mask and taking other measures to prevent getting infected, According to the doctor, the baby's parents were not infected. The child had contracted the infection from a close relative, she said.

Indore is among the worst-hit districts in the country as far as coronavirus outbreak is concerned. As per the official information, the number of COVID- 19 patients in the district so far is 1,727. Of them, 86 people have died during treatment, while 663 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

US driving wedge between Communist Party, Chinese people over COVID-19: China

China on Friday asked American politicians not to waste their time by trying to drive a wedge between the ruling Communist Party and the Chinese people over the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying...

West Bengal reports 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 130 fresh infections: Health bulletin.

West Bengal reports 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 130 fresh infections Health bulletin....

12 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, district count reaches 214

As many as 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Gautam Buddh Nagar today, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the district to 214. 12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district today, taking the total number of positive...

HP government decides to impose 'corona cess' on liquor sale

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to impose corona cess on liquor sale, through which the state exchequer is expected to earn Rs 100 crore yearly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Friday. At a meeting of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020