Woman inmate of Byculla prison tests positive for COVID-19
A 54-year-old inmate of Byculla women's jail has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, jail authorities informed.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:43 IST
A 54-year-old inmate of Byculla women's jail has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, jail authorities informed.
According to Byculla jail authorities, the woman's first test result on May 8 was negative but the second test conducted on May 9 has come positive. She is under treatment at St George's Hospital, they added.
