14 active cases of COVID-19 in Himachal

There are 14 active cases of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, while 35 have recovered from the infection, according to the state health department.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

There are 14 active cases of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, while 35 have recovered from the infection, according to the state health department. "Number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 14 in Himachal Pradesh, two people have succumbed to the infection while 35 have recovered," said state health department.

Earlier in the day, state's Special Secretary-Health, Nipun Jindal, said that there are 54 cases of coronavirus in Himachal. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count crossed 60,000 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated, according to the Ministry. As many as 41,472 cases are active and 2,109 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

