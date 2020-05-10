Mathura nursing home staff quarantined after doctor couple tests positive for COVID-19

Over two dozen staff members of a private nursing home here have been quarantined after a doctor couple working at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. The test reports came late in the evening on Saturday, following which the staff members of the Kosikalan-based nursing home were sent to the Krishna Kutir quarantine centre here, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

"The doctor couple has been admitted to K D Medical College for treatment," Mishra said. The Arya Nagar area of Kosikalan, where the nursing home is located, has been sealed, the DM said.

The official further said a door-to-door survey by employees of the Health Department has started. Meanwhile, activities at the 'mandi samiti' have been stopped with immediate effect.

There will be no wholesale or retail sale of foodgrains or vegetables at the 'mandi' till further orders, the official said..