UK's coronavirus death toll rises 269 to 31,855 - government

UK's coronavirus death toll rises 269 to 31,855 - governmentReuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:13 IST
Britain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 269 to 31,855, according to figures announced on Sunday by the Department of Health.
The figures, collated by government agency Public Health England and equivalents in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, comprise deaths in all settings following positive coronavirus tests and cover the period up to 1600 GMT on Saturday.
