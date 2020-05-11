Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Lockdown violation fine amount to help buy PPE, masks

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-05-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 11:41 IST
C'garh: Lockdown violation fine amount to help buy PPE, masks

The Balodabazar district administration in Chhattisgarh has decided to use the fine amount collected from lockdown violators to buy personal protective equipment kits and masks for health workers and improving facilities for patients in government hospitals. Keeping local health centres strong during the coronavirus pandemic is essential for people's health, district collector Kartikeya Goyal said on Monday.

"Generally, the fine collected is used by the department concerned, but in view of ongoing fight against COVID-19, we have decided to exclusively spend it for health purposes, including buying personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks and other medical equipment," he said. The money will also be used for ensuring certain facilities to patients in community health centres, he said.

Since this decision was taken on May 8, various government departments, including local civic body, revenue and police, have recovered penalties worth around Rs 3 lakh from those not wearing masks in public places, flouting quarantine protocols or other prohibitory orders, he said. All the departments concerned have been directed to issue a challan receipt in the name of Jeevan Deep Samiti so that the fine amount can directly be transferred into its account, he said.

The Jeevan Deep Samiti is a committee which manages the functioning of community health centers in the district. The collector is the chairman of the committee and the block medical officer is its secretary.

"Health care workers and other frontline warriors dealing with the pandemic are susceptible to infection and therefore, they are more in need of PPE kits, masks and other safety gears," Goyal said. The funds of the committee are spent on renovation of hospitals, their maintenance and improving health facilities.

Now, consolidating funds in the time of crisis will add impetus to the committee's activities, he added..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials: 4 bombs go off in Kabul; 4 civilians hurt

Four bombs, one placed under a garbage bin and the other three by the roadside, went off in northern Kabul on Monday, wounding four civilians, including a child, Afghan officials said. The roadside bombs were spaced within 10-20 meters yard...

Kazakhstan keeps lockdown in place as state of emergency ends

Kazakhstan is keeping its provinces and major cites locked down, the authorities said on Monday, and will reopen businesses gradually after a state of emergency introduced in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic elapsed. Businesses s...

Shramik special trains allowed upto 3 stoppages in destination state

Ministry of Railways on Monday announced that Shramik special trains will now have up to three stoppages -- excluding the terminating station -- in the destination state. The Ministry has issued modified guidelines on the movement of strand...

New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased

New Zealand businesses including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms will reopen on Thursday after some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further loosened on Monday.The Pacific nation was locked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020