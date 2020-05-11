Left Menu
UK economy will not be back to work until July at very earliest - Raab says

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:11 IST
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

The British government said non-essential retailers would not go back to work until June at the earliest while other sectors will not go back to work until July at the earliest, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

"There's the other changes for things like nonessential retail and people going back to school, particularly primary school, which won't start until the earliest on the first of June, subject to conditions," Raab said.

"Starting from the 4th of July at the very earliest, those other sectors where they are inherently more difficult because people are mixing together and it's difficult to maintain the social distancing, we wouldn't be able to say ... that we would start them at least until the 4th of July."

