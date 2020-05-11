Amid lockdown, health counselling for differently-abled in Udaipur

A \Rnon-governmental organisation in Udaipur city of Rajasthan has started an online medical-consultancy session \Rfor the differently-abled people to address their health concerns amid the coronavirus lockdown. During the five-day live sessions of the 'Paramash' campaign that started on Sunday, a team of senior doctors will provide health consultancy on the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) for an hour from 10 am till Thursday.

Non-COVID-19 patients will be provided free medical and necessary counselling regarding common ailments, doctor Manas Ranjan Sahu of the Narayana Seva Sansthan Hospital said. "Medical experts will provide information on naturopathy, artificial limbs and physiotherapy," Sahu said in a statement.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, many patients are suffering from anxiety, depression, fever, cough, lifestyle-induced health problems, thalassemia, chronic periodontitis, cholera, typhoid and various other ailments, according to Sahu. These patients need proper diagnosis and treatment, he added.

During the lockdown, free medical counselling can adequately address their health questions and concerns, as well as ensure that they follow the protective guidelines related to COVID-19, Sahu said. Meanwhile, NSS president Prashant Agarwal said nearly 2,000 food packets were being distributed to the needy during the lockdown.

He said the organisation had given masks to police personnel and also distributed it in shelters in Udaipur. It has donated Rs 2 lakh to the chief minister's relief fund as part of the fight against the pandemic. PTI SDA HMB.