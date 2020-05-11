German minister: Don't see coronavirus causing big delays to Tesla plant near Berlin

German minister: Don't see coronavirus causing big delays to Tesla plant near BerlinReuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:42 IST
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday that he did not expect any major delays to the construction of Tesla's factory near Berlin due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. electric carmaker said last November it would build a factory in Gruenheide in the eastern state of Brandenburg near Berlin, creating up to 12,000 jobs.
- READ MORE ON:
- Peter Altmaier
- German
- Berlin
- Tesla
- Brandenburg
ALSO READ
Germany reports increase of 1,737 in coronavirus cases -RKI
Germany flips on smartphone contact tracing, backs Apple and Google
Germany flips to Apple-Google approach on smartphone contact tracing
Germany testing 450 residents of apartment complex after two infected families break quarantine
German minister backs creating legal right to work from home