2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total cases rise to 64

2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total cases rise to 64PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:46 IST
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 64, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "Two persons tested #COVID19+ in Guwahati. One originally hails from Morigaon, while other is from Guwahati," he wrote on Twitter.
Assam now has 29 active cases, while 34 people have been discharged from hospitals following recovery, he said. Guwahati accounts for seven cases, including a 16-year old girl, who died on May 7.
Sarma also earlier expressed concern over a morphed screenshot of his tweet circulating in the social media. "I have noted with deep concern an altered/morphed screenshot of my tweet - where the numbers have been changed.
Asking @assampolice to immediately file an FIR and investigate," he said in another tweet. The minister also inaugurated a 50-bed ICU at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.
"Fitted with ventilators and oxygen equipment, it shall bolster our preparedness in the fight against COVID-19," he said..
