UK to set out future of coronavirus furlough scheme on Tuesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:50 IST
The future of a British government scheme that is paying the wages of more than 6 million workers at businesses affected by the coronavirus will be set out on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The Job Retention Scheme, which pays 80% of the wages of staff who have been put on temporary leave, is due to expire at the end of June - though finance minister Rishi Sunak said last week there would be no cliff-edge end to it.

"The House will hear more about this tomorrow," Johnson told Britain's lower house of parliament.

