Soccer-Denmark's Superliga to resume on May 28 says Danish League Association

Soccer-Denmark's Superliga to resume on May 28 says Danish League AssociationReuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:24 IST
Denmark's top-flight Superliga will resume on May 28 following a gap of more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Danish League Association said in a statement on Monday.
On Monday, Denmark entered its second phase of reopening society after a two-month lockdown, allowing the country's top football teams to resume playing. The League Association said the season would restart without fans in the stadiums, and that it expected the campaign to conclude with the Europa League playoff game on July 29.
The league will restart with the final match of the 21st round of fixtures between third-placed AGF Aarhus and Randers, who are seventh. The match was postponed earlier in the season. All the other teams have played 24 games each.
Some matches in the 25th round of fixtures will be played over the first weekend after the restart, with most taking place on Monday, June 1, the League Association said https://divisionsforeningen.dk/3f-superliga-genstart-i-uge-22. FC Midtjylland were top of the table, 12 points clear of second-placed FC Copenhagen, when the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elsewhere in Europe, some leagues are also set to resume, with the German Bundesliga due to start on May 16.
