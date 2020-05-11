Left Menu
Development News Edition

British aviation bosses warn quarantine plans will damage sector

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:34 IST
British aviation bosses warn quarantine plans will damage sector

Britain's plans for travellers to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country will worsen an already grave situation for the aviation sector, industry leaders said on Monday, saying that the government needed to set out a road-map to normality. The government plans to introduce a quarantine period for most people arriving from abroad to try to avoid a second peak of the coronavirus outbreak, but has not given a clear indication of when it will be introduced or for how long it will last.

The measures might result in the continued grounding of planes, airport and airline bosses said in a letter to government, adding they did not know whether this was an intended outcome of the move as there had been no consultation with the sector. "An open-ended quarantine, with no set end-date, will make an already critical situation for UK aviation, and all the businesses we support, even worse," said the letter, signed by industry associations for airlines and airports as well as the chief executives of easyJet and Heathrow Airport.

"People will simply choose not to travel to and from the UK ... In short, passenger travel cannot restart." easyJet has grounded its fleet in response to travel restrictions and low demand, but some airlines are beginning to restart flights.

Earlier on Monday, Wizz Air's chief executive told Reuters he needed more details on British quarantine plans before being able to assess its impact after seeing strong demand for the routes it has started operating. The the boss of British Airways owner IAG has also raised concerns about the quarantine plan. The letter said there was no clarity on the scientific advice underpinning the proposals, its geographic scope or whether it only applied to air travel. The foreign minister said that ports and airports were included in the proposals, and France has said it would be excluded from the measures.

The letter added that aviation needed "a road-map to normality" and any quarantine should be as short as possible, saying other measures could be used instead. "We are working at pace with Government to agree a set of new, effective health protocols guided by the science (such as face masks and temperature checks) and which can be implemented at UK airports and onboard as soon as possible," it said.

Asked about support for the aviation sector in parliament on Monday, Johnson said that companies had access to schemes designed to support businesses more broadly. "We will do everything we can to ... keep Britain flying and get Britain flying again," he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says "extreme vigilance" needed in exit from lockdowns

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday that extreme vigilance was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.Germany e...

Iraqi who recovered from COVID-19 faced some social stigma

Mohannad Ennezi spent nearly a month in a hospital isolation ward in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul being treated for COVID-19. Now he has recovered, Ennezi says he has faced suspicion from some locals who worry he will spread the disease...

Trump again pressures U.S. regulator on news programming

U.S. President Donald Trump is again pressuring the U.S. Federal Communications Commission over a broadcast news program after failing for years to convince regulators to take any action against broadcasters.On Monday, Trump said NBC News M...

Reports of suspected COVID-19 cases force closure of shops after reopening

Many shops selling non-essential commodities in orange and green zones of West Bengal were forced to close down during the past one week, as fresh suspected COVID-19 cases were reported from those areas, a traders body said on Monday. The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020