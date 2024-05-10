Left Menu

Women wrestlers hail decision to frame charges against Singh

Delhi court has charged former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with sexual harassment and other offenses, a victory for women wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. The wrestlers had protested against Singh's alleged misconduct, leading to the filing of a charge sheet by the Delhi Police. The court will frame the charges formally on May 21.

Star grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Friday welcomed Delhi court's decision to frame sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, calling it a big victory for country's women wrestlers.

A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of sexual harassment and other charges against Singh, a multiple-term Lok Sabha MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

''This is a big victory for the struggle of women wrestlers,'' Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang, one of the leading faces in the protest against Singh, wrote on 'X'.

''The daughters of the country have had to go through such difficult times, but this decision will provide relief. Those who trolled women wrestlers should also be ashamed. Satyamev Jayate.'' Rio Olympic bronze medallist Malik had retired after a faction led by Sanjay Singh, an aide of the former WFI President, was elected to head the federation in December last year.

''...We thank the honorable court. We had to sleep on the streets for many nights in the heat and rain, had to give up on our stable careers, only then have we been able to take a few steps forward in the fight for justice,'' Malik, one of the leading faces in the protest against Singh, wrote on 'X'.

''Heartfelt gratitude to those who showered love and blessings and may God bless those who trolled and said bad things. Long live Mother India.'' The trioka of Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat were the prominent faces during the year-long protest which started in January 2023 at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Following months of protests, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court will formally frame the charges on May 21.

