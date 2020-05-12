Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitting ducks: UK charity sees surge in calls from stalking victims

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 00:37 IST
Sitting ducks: UK charity sees surge in calls from stalking victims

By Emma Batha LONDON, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British charities for victims of stalking have reported a surge in calls during the coronavirus lockdown, with women isolated at home saying they feel like "sitting ducks".

Paladin, a national anti-stalking service, said on Monday that requests for help jumped 40% since the lockdown was imposed on March 23. Campaigners said police and the judiciary did not take "the invidious crime" seriously enough even though research showed stalking was a factor in more than 90% of domestic homicides.

"Stalking is premeditated and is extremely dangerous behaviour," said Rachel Horman, chairwoman of Paladin. She said most victims were reporting being stalked via social media, messaging apps and email, but physical stalking was still happening despite the lockdown.

Some women had even found their stalkers waiting for them when they dropped off shopping for relatives. "Their stalker is watching the house and knows exactly where they are now much more than they did in the past, and that's making them feel a lot more anxious," said Horman, a solicitor who specialises in domestic violence and stalking cases.

"I've had several clients say to me they feel like sitting ducks." The Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which runs a national anti-stalking helpline, says nearly 1.5 million people are victims of stalking each year in England and Wales.

The trust could not be contacted, but calls to the helpline are reported to have increased. Katy Bourne, chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, which advises Britain's police forces, described lockdown as a "stalker's paradise".

"Stalkers normally would have to go to work, but now with everyone in lockdown they have 24 hours a day to obsess over their victims," said Bourne. "If they went into lockdown not knowing much about social media, and how to stalk across it, you can bet your life they've learned an awful lot since they've been indoors."

Bourne, herself a victim of stalking, said referrals to a stalking support group in the south of England were up 26% since lockdown. She said many victims suffer post traumatic stress disorder and that by the time someone asks for help they had on average already suffered 100 incidents.

"I want police forces to absolutely make this a priority because there are many thousands of victims out there who are suffering in silence," Bourne said. "It's pretty evil ... It needs to be called out."

Horman said there was growing support for a national register of stalkers and domestic abusers similar to the sex offenders register. "They are serial offenders. If they stop abusing one person they don't just give up, they will then focus on somebody else and it goes on and on," she said. "It makes absolute sense to monitor them."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

EU asks national governments to take the lead on 'green' state aid

The European Unions top climate official encouraged governments on Monday to attach green conditions to public support for coronavirus-hit companies after the blocs executive opted not to do so at the EU level.The European Commission, which...

France agrees 140 mln euro wine distillation support plan

France approved support for French winemakers on Monday to distill wine surplus into alcohol following a slump in demand because of restaurant and bar closures and lower exports due to extra U.S. tariffs, but the measures fell short of unio...

Tesla parking lot nearly full, indicating factory is running

The parking lot was nearly full at Teslas California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. The parking lot at the massive plant in Fr...

Mexican Supreme Court throws out law extending governor's mandate

Mexicos Supreme Court on Monday unanimously struck down a law extending the gubernatorial mandate of a member of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors ruling party which had fed concerns it could lead to broader changes to term limits. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020