U.S. CDC reports 1,324,488 coronavirus cases, 79,756 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported ﻿1,324,488 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 79,756. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 1,300,696 and said 78,771 people had died across the country, but said the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, on Monday is as of May 10. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT) The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.