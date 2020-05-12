Left Menu
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

The two new cases are a 19-year-old woman from Bangkok and a 51-year-old woman from southern Narathiwat province. Both were infected by coming into contact with previous cases, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The majority of new cases in the past two weeks are from southern Thailand, including a cluster at an immigration detention center in Songkhla province, Taweesin said.

