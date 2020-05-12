IMF raises Kenya's risk of debt distress to high from moderate

IMF raises Kenya's risk of debt distress to high from moderateReuters | Nairobi | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:55 IST
The International Monetary Fund has raised Kenya's risk of debt distress to high from moderate due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, it said in an assessment published on Tuesday.
"The risk of debt distress has moved to high from moderate due to the impact of the global COVID-19 crisis which exacerbated existing vulnerabilities," the fund said.
