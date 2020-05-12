U.S. House Democrats ready new coronavirus relief bill

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to unveil new coronavirus relief legislation on Tuesday and could vote on the measure on Friday, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat said.

The bill is expected to include a range of relief provisions including assistance for state and local governments, as well as money for coronavirus testing, the U.S. Postal Service, direct payments to individuals and expanded food programs for the poor. "My expectation is that it will be ready by early this afternoon and I think the members have to anticipate meeting on Friday," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters without providing details about the legislation.

But the House bill, which cannot become law without bipartisan support, faces opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate. Senate Republicans are instead preparing a separate measure to protect businesses and other entities from coronavirus-related litigation, saying such a measure is vital for a successful reopening of the U.S. economy.

"Our legislation is going to create a legal safe harbor for businesses, nonprofits, governments and workers and schools who are following public health guidelines," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor of the Senate.