Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada coronavirus death toll passes 5,000, Trudeau wants seniors' care reform

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 00:15 IST
Canada coronavirus death toll passes 5,000, Trudeau wants seniors' care reform

The Canadian coronavirus death toll passed the 5,000 marks on Tuesday and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said major reforms were needed for seniors' residences, where more than 80% of the victims lived. The public health agency said the number of deaths edged up by 2.9% to 5,049, from 4,906 on Monday, one of the smallest daily gains so far. Canada is the 11th nation to record more than 5,000 deaths.

Long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec - the two most populous provinces - have been particularly hard hit. "We've seen heartbreaking tragedies in long-term care facilities and nursing homes right across the country - overworked staff, understaffed residences, grieving families," Trudeau told reporters.

"There are serious underlying challenges facing these facilities and in the coming months, the federal government will be there to help the provinces find lasting solutions." Trudeau also said Canada was "looking at stronger measures" to ensure the novel coronavirus was not spread by people crossing the long border with the United States but did not give details. The two nations have agreed to temporarily ban non-essential travel under a deal that will expire on May 21.

Separately, the Canadian Border Services Agency said it would temporarily suspend service at 342 sites where small U.S. recreational vessels can dock, and at 126 minor airports and six crossings in remote areas of Ontario and Manitoba. Almost 60% of the deaths have occurred in Quebec, where Premier Francois Legault promised to reform the province's 400 long-care homes to ensure higher pay for workers and to limit the number of rooms.

"With these reforms in the coming months, you will see big changes," he told a briefing. Federal Seniors Minister Deb Schulte earlier announced Ottawa would give seniors living on a fixed income a one-time payment ranging from C$300 ($215) to C$500 to deal with increased costs linked to the outbreak.

The total value of the payments - which will help 6.7 million people - is C$2.5 billion. Ottawa has committed more than C$160 billion in direct spending, more than 7% of gross domestic product, on measures to deal with the outbreak. These were designed so "we can ... restart the economy soon and we won't need to look at what we might need to do in six months if we're still, heaven forbid, all locked down", Trudeau said, adding programs would be extended if needed.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Speeding car hits bus, 19-year-old dies

A 19-year-old man, son of a hotelier, was killed and his friend injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening, a police official said. The accident took place on S N Road nea...

Motor racing-Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel's seat

Red Bulls Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo. Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the en...

Adityanath hails Rs 20 lakh cr economic package announced by PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying it will help labourers, farmers and industries to come out of the crisis created ...

Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US

On a day when COVID-19 cases soared, healthcare supplies were scarce and an anguished doctor warned he was being sent to war without bullets, a cargo plane landed at the Los Angeles International Airport, supposedly loaded with the ammo doc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020