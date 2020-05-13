Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Twitter to let some employees to work from home permanently

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 01:33 IST
UPDATE 2-Twitter to let some employees to work from home permanently

Twitter Inc on Tuesday became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely, as the coronavirus outbreak forces unprecedented changes in work culture across the world.

The pandemic, which has infected more than 4.2 million people globally so far, has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm. The social media company said it will not re-open most offices before September and employees can choose whether or not to come to the facilities. BuzzFeed first reported Twitter's move.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey had earlier planned to move to Africa for three to six months in mid-2020, while leading San Francisco-based Twitter remotely. Dorsey later said he was reconsidering the idea due to the health crisis. Twitter said on Tuesday it will not have business travels before September, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of the year.

The company, which is under pressure to combat misinformation on its platform related to the pandemic, did not disclose the exact number of employees who will be presented with the option to work from home indefinitely. Tech giants like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year.

Last week, Google said it has asked employees to take a day off on May 22, to address work-from-home related burnout during the pandemic.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Greece: 2 migrants on eastern island test positive for virus

Greek officials said Tuesday they have registered the first cases of the new coronavirus in two migrants on an eastern island after they arrived from Turkey last week and were placed in a special quarantine facility. They said the two asylu...

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including an investment from former NBA All-Star guard Baron Davis.Sleeper is the one plat...

Air India, AI Express operate 14 inbound, outbound flights on Day 6 of Vande Bharat Mission

National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. As per data...

Boston Uprising's brussen retiring from Overwatch

Boston Uprising off-tank Thomas brussen Brussen retired from competitive Overwatch play Tuesday. Ive decided to take a break from Overwatch, the 19-year-old Dutch player wrote in a TwitLonger post. Ive thought about it for a while and its b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020