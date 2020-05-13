Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtual Cheers! Japan's 'nomikai' goes online for coronavirus time

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 06:30 IST
Virtual Cheers! Japan's 'nomikai' goes online for coronavirus time

Launched amid the mounting scare over the coronavirus, a Japanese video chat website designed for hosting virtual drinking parties has soared in popularity while bars and pubs remain shut.

Nomikai, or drinking gatherings, are seen by many Japanese as central to building strong relationships among friends and workmates to bond. Tapping into that culture, Tacnom - which means drinks at home in Japanese - has attracted 2.4 million users in its first two months. “I really didn't expect this impact and I'm extremely happy,” Takashi Kiyose, chief executive of Tacnom's operator 1010 Inc, told Reuters.

Tacnom does not require downloads or registrations unlike other online video platforms, but its users can create a URL link and share with their friends to join virtual gatherings of up to 12 people. “I hope our service can help users meet people they cannot see now. I would be very happy if their time at home due to self-restraints from going out will be enriched," Kiyose said.

Japan remains under a state of emergency until end of May. The move allows local municipalities to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force. The country has reported about 15,000 coronavirus cases, and 633 deaths from the virus. Adjusting to the times, and considering after-hours bonding as a key for socializing and teambuilding in Japan, some companies are paying for their employees to get together virtually.

Japanese mobile gaming firm Gree offers a monthly budget of 3,000 yen ($28.07) per employee from April for food and drinks at home, supporting online drinking parties among coworkers. With their usual venues closed, like-minded friends have also latched on to Tacnom to express themselves over a drink.

On a call with nine friends who share an interest in cross-dressing, a Tacnom user who only identified himself as Anzu raised his cocktail toward the computer screen in a toast. "My meeting party was initially planned at a karaoke parlour, but all of them are closed now so I had to cancel. I was looking for another way to interact," said Aznu, a 35-year-old school teacher in Yokohama, who wore full make-up, and a skirt for the virtual meet-up. ($1 = 106.8900 yen) (Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

WBTC to run skeleton bus service for frontline workers, returnees

West Bengal Transport Corporation WBTC has said that it shall run from Wednesday a skeleton bus service for emergency purposes to be used by frontline workers and for returnees, amidst the lockdown.In view of the prevalent situation due to ...

Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China on May 12, up from one a day earlier

China reported seven new coronavirus infections on the mainland on May 12, versus one a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday, with six local cases in northeastern Jilin province and one imported case in Shanghai.Jili...

NFL-YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre pays $800K for dinner with Brady

YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre has won a coronavirus charity auction that includes dinner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he laid down a 800,000 bid. The 25-year-old Thirtyacre, who has amassed a fortune on his puppet s...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. government officials worry about return of dual citizens if Mexico's pandemic worsens

U.S. government officials are concerned that dual U.S.-Mexico citizens may flee to the United States if the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico gets worse, putting more stress on U.S. hospitals, especially near the border, three officials famili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020