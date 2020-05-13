Sumo wrestler infected with coronavirus has died - NHK

Sumo wrestler infected with coronavirus has died - NHKReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-05-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 09:40 IST
A 28-year-old sumo wrestler infected with the novel coronavirus has died, becoming the first sumo wrestler to die from the deadly virus, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing the Japan Sumo Association.
The wrestler, who was hospitalised last month, died on Wednesday in a Tokyo hospital due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus, NHK said.