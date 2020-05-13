Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia suspends use of ventilator type sent to U.S. after fatal fires

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:43 IST
Russia suspends use of ventilator type sent to U.S. after fatal fires

Russia on Wednesday suspended the use of some Russian-made medical ventilators after two fatal hospital fires reported to involve the machines, a setback in its fight against the novel coronavirus. The ventilators' safety was called into question a day earlier after a fire at Saint George's Hospital in St Petersburg in which five people died. That followed another fire at a hospital in Moscow which killed one person on Saturday.

In both cases, sources told the TASS news agency that the source of the fires had been faulty Aventa-M ventilators. Authorities have procured hundreds of Aventa-Ms to help hospitals cope with coronavirus patients. Though Russia has so far suffered a low number of virus-related deaths compared to other countries, at 242,271 its infections tally is now the second highest in the world after the United States.

Russia sent a batch of the same ventilators to the United States in early April, though U.S. officials say the machines were not needed in the end. Roszdravnadzor, the state healthcare regulator, said in a statement it was suspending the use in Russia of all such machines made after April 1.

It gave no explanation for the suspension, but noted that the ventilators had been used in the two hospitals where the recent fires had taken place which it said a day earlier it was looking into. It was not immediately clear exactly how many new ventilators the suspension would cover.

Public procurement data cited by the Interfax news agency said that the Saint George Hospital in St Petersburg spent 441 million roubles ($6 million) last month on buying 237 Aventa-M ventilators. The procurement contract was finalised on April 24, it said. Each ventilator cost 1.86 million roubles.

The ventilators are made at the Urals Instrument Engineering Plant (UPZ) in the region of Sverdlovsk. Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET), which controls UPZ, said on Tuesday that its ventilators had passed all the necessary tests and had been used by medical facilities in Russia since 2012 without any safety concerns.

It urged people to avoid rushing to conclusions until the outcome of official investigations into the fires was known. ($1 = 73.5375 roubles) (Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Budgetary restrictions give faith to Angola’s commitment to supporting OPEC

Angolas minister of finance H.E Vera Daves signed on April 22nd a ministerial order suspending the implementation of all contracts signed under the Public Investment Programme whose source of funding has not yet been definitively secured. T...

Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US

On a day when COVID-19 cases soared, healthcare supplies were scarce and an anguished doctor warned he was being sent to war without bullets, a cargo plane landed at the Los Angeles International Airport, supposedly loaded with the ammo doc...

Drinking sugary drinks daily may be linked to higher risk of cardiovascular disease in women: Study

For women who have got a sweet tooth for sugar drinks, a new California based research suggests that drinking one or more sugary beverages a day has been associated with a nearly 20 greater likelihood of females having a cardiovascular dise...

Portugal's Airbnb owners resist push to low-rent housing

As reservation calendars at Portugals 90,000 holiday homes were wiped clean amid the coronavirus outbreak, councils in its biggest cities swooped in with offers to rent up to 2,000 properties to sublet as low-cost housing. But owners are re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020