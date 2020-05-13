Left Menu
Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US

Updated: 13-05-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:03 IST
On a day when COVID-19 cases soared, healthcare supplies were scarce and an anguished doctor warned he was being sent to war without bullets, a cargo plane landed at the Los Angeles International Airport, supposedly loaded with the ammo doctors and nurses were begging for: some of the first N95 medical masks to reach the US in almost six weeks. Already healthcare workers who lacked the crucial protection had caught COVID-19 after treating patients infected with the highly contagious new coronavirus.

That very day an emergency room doctor who earlier texted a friend that he felt unsafe without protective supplies or an N95 mask, died of the infection. It was the first such death reported in the US, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians. But the shipment arriving that night in late March wasn't going to solve the problem. An Associated Press investigation has found those masks were counterfeits as are millions of medical masks, gloves, gowns, and other supplies being used in hospitals across the country, putting lives at risk.

