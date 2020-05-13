One more COVID-19 patient discharged from AIIMS Raipur

One more COVID-19 patient from Kabirdham was cured and discharged by AIIMS Raipur on Wednesday. With this, the total count of active cases in the hospital is now at four, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. All the four patients are in a stable condition. The patient who has been discharged from the hospital will remain under quarantine for the next two weeks.

"One more patient from Kabirdham has been cured and discharged by AIIMS Raipur on 13.05.2020. He has to remain in quarantine for next 14 days. Presently, there are 04 active patients in AIIMS and all are in stable condition," Baghel tweeted. So far the state has not reported any fatality due to the virus. (ANI)