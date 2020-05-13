UK PM Johnson backs finance minister on financing of COVID measures

UK PM Johnson backs finance minister on financing of COVID measuresReuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:12 IST
Boris Johnson supports the approach of his finance minister, agreeing it is too soon to look at how to fund the longer-term financing cost of measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the British prime minister said.
"We will set the date of the budget in the normal way," Johnson's political spokesman told journalists on Wednesday.
