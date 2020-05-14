Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to boost coronavirus tracing privacy amid fears of backlash

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-05-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 10:12 IST
S.Korea to boost coronavirus tracing privacy amid fears of backlash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean health authorities said on Thursday they would revise their practice of publicizing the travel routes of coronavirus patients due to fears of a backlash against people who attended nightclubs at the center of a new outbreak. After weeks of nearly no new domestic coronavirus cases, South Korea has seen a new spike in infections centered around nightclubs and bars in some of Seoul's most popular nightlife neighborhoods.

Investigators have struggled to find around 2,000 people wanted for testing, an effort complicated by public criticism of the clubgoers, as well as concerns about discrimination as several of the clubs cater to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community. While clubs and bars were required to log the names and contact phone numbers for all visitors as a condition of reopening, much of the information turned out to be incomplete or false, officials said.

That has left officials combing through cellphone location data and CCTV footage to try to identify some customers, while publicly pleading for people to come forward and be tested. Officials say they understand some individuals may fear social stigmatization and have promised to try to reduce the amount of information usually released about confirmed patients.

South Korea has typically released information like a patient's age, gender, and places visited immediately before testing positive, as well as in some cases, patients' last names and general occupations. About 2,000 people are still being sought by officials.

"The health and quarantine authorities have expanded anonymous testing nationwide to prevent unnecessary violations of privacy," Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said at a meeting of health authorities on Thursday, according to his office. "In addition, we plan to revise the guidelines to prevent excessive disclosure of a patient's travel itinerary."

People who ignore calls to be tested can face a fine of up to 2 million won ($1,630), health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho told a briefing. South Korea reported 29 new cases as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 10,991 with 260 deaths.

Of those new cases, 20 were linked to the outbreak from the clubs in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood. A total of 131 cases have been linked to that outbreak, including clubgoers as well as secondary infections in family members, coworkers, and students. In one case, a young man who visited a club is accused of not disclosing his work at a school in the nearby city of Incheon.

After officials used cellphone data to discover his workplace, they confirmed at least 11 related infections, including among the man's students. That case has also led to 1,700 people in Incheon being tested and quarantined after some of the students went to church on Sunday.

The cluster of infections in Itaewon and other nightlife spots came as the country was easing social distancing guidelines, and the cases led to public criticism of both the clubgoers as well as health officials who allowed the clubs to reopen. "I think the authorities missed these venues," said Kim Dong-Hyun, president of the Korean Society of Epidemiology. "They had grounds to suspend operations of the facilities earlier, but it's unclear why they didn't."

South Korean media reported that some of the restaurants and other businesses in Itaewon have had to stop trading for the first time in 20 years, and some taxi drivers are refusing to take passengers to or from the neighborhood.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles death of migrant workers in Guna accident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered condolences to the families of the eight migrant labourers who died in a container-bus collision in Guna on Thursday. At least 8 migrant labourers died and around 54 received injur...

CGF initiates process for Birmingham 2022 team preparation grant

The Commonwealth Games Federation CGF will send the application form and the self-assessment tool on May 18 to all Commonwealth Games Associates CGA to apply for the Birmingham 2022 Team Preparation Grant. I am delighted to advise we have b...

FOREX-Dollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge

The dollar held gains against major currencies on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed speculation that policymakers will adopt negative interest rates.Among Asian currencies, the Australian dollar fell on da...

Truck bomb in eastern Afghan city kills five, 14 injured

A truck packed with explosives blew up near a court in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Thursday, killing at least five people, two days after gunmen attacked a maternity ward in the capital Kabul, killing women and newborn babies.A car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020