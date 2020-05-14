Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Roma coach struggles to imagine football without hugs

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:15 IST
Soccer-Roma coach struggles to imagine football without hugs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

If there is one thing that AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is really going to miss when Serie A eventually re-starts after the coronavirus pandemic, it is a good hug. In an emotional letter published on the club website, the Portuguese described the importance of the hug in the dressing-room, reminisced on some of the favourite hugs of his career and named the best hugger in the game.

Like handshakes, hugging will be barred when football resumes as part of coronavirus prevention -- measures that Fonseca said he fully supported even though they would be difficult to adapt to. "It is difficult for me to imagine playing without the passion of the fans behind us – and especially playing without that hug," he said.

"Yes, that hug – which we use to celebrate the best moment in football – the goal. The moment when the goalscorer disappears in a flood of arms." Fonseca remembered a match in his first season at Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk where they came from two goals down to win 3-2 in the final minutes. "All the players ran to me and hugged me to celebrate the final goal. I will never forget that," he said.

Other favorites included the one which followed Braga's penalty shootout win over Porto in the 2016 Portuguese Cup final and the goal that took his Pacos de Ferreira side into the Champions League playoffs in 2013. "What will it be like without the hug at the start or end of games with the opposition manager?" he wondered.

"Here in Italy, there are so many people I want to embrace, for so many different reasons. And how will I offer support to my players, in the tough moments, without the hug?" "The hardest thing for me to imagine is the dressing room without the hug," he added. "That simple gesture transmits something that words could never manage to do."

Nobody, he added, did it better than Roma's Argentine defender Federico Fazio. "He understands and embodies that moment like no other. What a hug. What passion! What energy! Incredible. Football, I am sure, will not be the same without that hug." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore Airlines posts first annual loss on fuel hedges, virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss, citing poor fuel hedging bets and the collapse in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, and said the timing of any recovery was uncertain. The airline, a bellwethe...

Hungary could end emergency powers in late June -PM aide

Hungarys government could retract the emergency powers obtained to fight the coronavirus in late June, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday. In March, Orban secured an open...

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the worlds largest shopping ...

Cong leader urges K'taka CM to permit Muslims to pray at mosques on Eid-ul-Fitr

Senior Congress leader C MIbrahim has requested the Karnataka government to allowMuslims in the state to offer prayers at ldgah maidanground or mosques on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, later thismonth, with all precautionary measures in view...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020