Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's chronic testing lag undermines fight against COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:55 IST
Indonesia's chronic testing lag undermines fight against COVID-19

More than a month after Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised to ramp up coronavirus testing, medical workers are complaining of persistent delays in the process.

The Southeast Asian nation, the world's fourth most populous, has the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside China, and one of the lowest global testing rates. Indonesia reported 568 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 16,006, with 1,043 deaths. It has so far conducted around 50 tests per 100,000 people, compared with 2,500 per 100,000 in neighbouring Singapore.

"We can't even get the results after two weeks," Meneldi Rasmin, a consulting doctor at Persahabatan Hospital in Jakarta, told Reuters. "So we cannot determine whether it's COVID-19 or not. We can only judge them (the patients) from clinical symptoms," he said, attributing the delay to limited equipment capacity.

COVID-19 is the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus. President Widodo promised in April that 10,000 tests would be performed each day, but the goal is yet to be reached, with testing rates on average hovering at less than half that figure.

Health experts have urged Jakarta to rapidly increase its testing rate to determine the true spread of the virus across the Indonesian archipelago, saying that without sufficient data the full extent of the COVID-19 outbreak will remain unknown. In between his rounds at Persahabatan Hospital where medical staff move about in white protective gear, Rasmin called for testing capacities to be scaled up not only in the capital, but across the sprawling country.

"Early detection by rapid testing should take place in every small district. Local clinics should take control, instead of (centralized) rapid testing," he said. "It should be organized at the community level, working together with the district authority."

A health ministry official has said that more than 33,000 patients are suspected of having the novel coronavirus. (Writing by Kate Lamb Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala sees spike in COVID-19 cases as 26 more test positive

Barely a week after the Kerala government declared that the COVID-19 curve has been flattened, the state on Thursday saw a sharp spike in new cases with 26 people, including seven foreign returnees and a police personnel, testing positive f...

3-year-old dances away COVID-19 blues in Punjab hospital's isolation ward

Unperturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has everyone worried, a three-year-old boy admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Punjabs Nawanshahr district keeps himself busy by grooving to Punjabi songs. Admitted to the hospit...

6 migrant workers walking from Punjab to Bihar mowed down by bus in Muzaffarnagar

Six migrant workers, who were walking to their homes in Bihar from Punjab, were killed and four seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh government bus hit them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Muzaffarnagar, officials said Thursday. The in...

'India has its own perspective on Afghanistan'

In the backdrop of US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzads remarks that India should directly talk to Taliban, sources on Thursday said New Delhi has its own perspective on Kabul and its Afghan policy will be guided by its traditional relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020