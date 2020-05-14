Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa to assign coronavirus restrictions by district - minister

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:53 IST
South Africa to assign coronavirus restrictions by district - minister

South Africa will assign levels of lockdown restrictions for each of the country's roughly 50 districts, depending on the number of active coronavirus infections there, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday. The National Coronavirus Command Council, the government body overseeing efforts to contain the virus, will review the restrictions for each district every two weeks, Mkhize added, saying the country was moving away from a "one-size-fits-all" approach.

It was not immediately clear whether there would be restrictions on movement between districts, which vary widely in size and in population. South Africa imposed one of the world's strictest lockdowns in late March, only allowing people to leave their homes under a narrow set of circumstances, such as buying food or seeking medical help.

Restrictions were eased slightly on May 1, and President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on Wednesday that further easing would happen cautiously. Mkhize, a former medical doctor who has won praise for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, said the district-based approach reflected the need to balance the risks of continuing economic restrictions with the likelihood of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases if restrictions ended abruptly.

"Depending on the average active cases per 100,000 people, districts will be individually assigned levels of lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus," Mkhize said. He said the government was working hard to increase the number of beds in hospitals across the country and that cluster outbreaks in and around Cape Town were driving infections in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces, two of the most badly affected.

South Africa had recorded 219 coronavirus deaths as of Wednesday, with 12,074 confirmed cases. Almost 70% of those were in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. The parts of the country with the highest rates of infection, including metropolitan areas, are likely to remain under stringent restrictions into June, Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

That will take a heavy toll on the economy, which was already in recession before COVID-19 struck, and increase daily hardships for millions of poor South Africans.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa plans 1,800 round trips a week by the end of June

German flagship carrier Lufthansa on Thursday said it would be offering 1,800 round trips a week to more than 130 destinations by the end of June as airlines tentatively begin restoring capacity.The group, which includes Swiss International...

Booking apps and electronic tags? Italy's beaches seek to salvage summer

Visitors to Italys famous beaches could be in for a surprise this summer. Umbrellas will be spaced far apart, hand gel will be readily available and even electronic tagging and booking systems have been proposed.These are just some of the c...

EXCLUSIVE-IKEA's shopping malls arm Ingka Centres plans U.S. entry in major play

IKEAs shopping malls business, one of the worlds biggest, is looking to enter the United States in the next couple of years and is in talks to snap up central properties in major cities, its boss told Reuters. Gerard Groener, managing direc...

Rugby-Lockdown gives Scotland coach time to mend fences with Russell

The impasse between Scotland coach Gregor Townsend and flyhalf Finn Russell is a thing of the past as the pair have used the novel coronavirus lockdown to work on their relationship. Russell was dropped on the eve of Januarys Six Nations op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020