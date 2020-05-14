Left Menu
265 COVID-19 cases bring Ahmedabad tally near 7,000; 19 die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:20 IST
265 COVID-19 cases bring Ahmedabad tally near 7,000; 19 die

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 6,910 on Thursday after 265 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 465, said health department officials. Out of the total 20 persons who died in Gujarat during the period due to the viral infection, as many as 19 succumbed in different hospitals in Ahmedabad city, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Ahmedabad, a commercial hub, remained the worst affected district in Gujarat with 6,910 COVID-19 cases and 465 deaths reported so far. Out of the 265 new cases, 260 were recorded in Ahmedabad city and five in rural areas of the district, Ravi said.

Similarly, out of the total 6,910 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, as many as 6,783 were from the city and the rest 127 from other parts of the district. As many as 135 patients were discharged from various hospitals of the city on Thursday, Ravi said.

To contain the spread of the virus, Ahmedabad city was put under a complete lockdown since May 7. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had ordered closure of all shops, except those selling milk and medicines, from May 7 to May 15. Now, the AMC has relaxed certain curbs and announced that shops selling essential items like fruits, vegetables and groceries will be allowed to reopen from May 15.

After reviewing the situation, Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, who is overseeing works related to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, said shops selling essential items such as vegetables, fruits and groceries will remain open between 8 am and 3 pm from May 15. "We have already screened 17,000 vendors and issued health cards to them. o maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding, we want women to come out for shopping between 8 am and 11 am.

"Men should come out only after 11 am. People must wear mask while venturing out of their homes," said Gupta..

