Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baltics launch Europe's first pandemic 'travel bubble' as curbs ease

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 03:31 IST
Baltics launch Europe's first pandemic 'travel bubble' as curbs ease

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia opened their borders to each other at the stroke of midnight on Friday, creating the first "travel bubble" within the European Union in a bid to jump-start economies broken down by the coronavirus pandemic. Citizens and residents of the three generally sparsely populated Baltic nations will be free to travel within the region, though anyone entering from outside will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

"The Baltic Travel Bubble is an opportunity for businesses to reopen, and a glimmer of hope for the people that life is getting back to normal," Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said in a statement. The move by the Baltic neighbours comes as the EU executive seeks to coax the 27 member states to reopen internal borders and restart wider travel, albeit with safety measures such as face masks on airplanes.

New coronavirus infections in the three Baltic republics have now slowed to a trickle with none of the countries reporting more than seven new cases on Wednesday, and authorities have loosened lockdowns since late April. The region as a whole has recorded fewer than 150 deaths from the disease - far below individual larger euro zone countries such as Italy, Spain, France or Germany.

"The Baltic states are close partners, have a similar epidemiological situation and their economies are well integrated, so the free movement of people as well as goods is very important for the region," said Arnoldas Pranckevicius, the European Commission representative in Lithuania. "Opening the borders is up to the member states, and the European Commission expects them to talk to each other, to coordinate their actions and to not discriminate against nationals of other EU members."

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - the three poorest members of the euro zone - expect their economies to shrink by 7-8 percent this year, in line with the rest of the currency union. Lithuania has warned of a "double digit" drop if economies are not reopened by the summer. Estonia has given an emergency loan 100 million euros ($108 million) to Baltic Sea shipping firm Tallink, badly hit by the region's lockdowns, while Lithuania is setting up a state-run facility to provide loans or assume assets of key companies if they do not survive the crisis.

The Baltic countries were quick to close their borders and impose lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus. "There is no reason to fear that opening the border will cause the spread of the virus," Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme said.

Travel restrictions were eased between Finland and Estonia, as well as between Poland and Lithuania, this week, but only for those on the move for business or education. But neither Poland nor Finland are rushing join the full "travel union" with their Baltic neighbours as yet, despite an invitation to do so.

"At first glance, I think that, for instance, Poland and Finland would be logical and potentially good candidates," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said. Poland and Finland have also reported relatively low numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, Gederts Gelzis in Riga with additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Writing by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Graham to probe Russia investigation; won't call Obama

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Thursday his committee is opening a wide-ranging inquiry into the Russia investigation, but rejected President Donald Trumps call to bring in former President Barack Obama to testify. ...

Vande Bharat Mission: 117 passengers arrive in Hyderabad from Kuala Lumpur

Air India repatriation flight AI 1385 carrying 117 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Another Air India special flight carrying 149 passengers from Dubai landed at Biju...

Pune reports 194 new cases of COVID-19

Pune reported 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while six people died due to the disease in the day, a top state health official said. Six deaths and 194 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district on Thursd...

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

The Broadway family musical Frozen is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shutdown in New Yorks theatre industry.The Disney production, which opened in March 2018 and is based on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020