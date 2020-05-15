Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantine Centre sealed in Manipur after patient tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:52 IST
Quarantine Centre sealed in Manipur after patient tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A community quarantine center in Manipur's Imphal East district was sealed after a man who was lodged in the facility tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday. Imphal East Deputy Commissioner Rangitabali Waikhom said the Jamia Galina Aziz Girls School which was a designated quarantine center was declared a "containment zone" and the building "completely sealed" as per the Manipur Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

A 31-year-old man who had been quarantined in the center since May 13 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The COVID-19 positive patient was now lodged at an isolation ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here.

He had come from Mumbai along with four others in a hired vehicle and reached the state on May 13. Officials said the patient is "asymptomatic as of now." Meanwhile, a Health Department release said contact tracing of the patient has already started.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary ruling in Roma segregation case 'unfair' - PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban on Friday said a Supreme Court ruling awarding damages to schoolchildren from the Roma minority who were put in separate classes was unfair and pledged to change the law to prevent any future such decis...

DigitalOcean gets USD 50 mn funding from Access Industries, Andreessen

US-based cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean on Friday said it has raised USD 50 million over Rs 377 crore in series C funding, led by Access Industries, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz a16z. The funding follows t...

COVID-19: Cemetery keeps graves ready for speedy burials

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases and lockdown restrictions, a Muslim cemetery, in one of the worst-affected areas of Bhopal city, has arranged for at least 10 ready-to-use graves for speedy burials. Madhya Pradeshs capital city has re...

Chelsea to extend free meals to NHS and charities for two more weeks

English football club Chelsea will extend its free meals supply to the National Health Service NHS and charities that support elderly and vulnerable groups for two more weeks, bringing the number of distributed meals to a total of 1,15,520....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020